Eric Zorn on the tipping system in Chicago

Four Wheaton College students are suing the city of Chicago after they were stopped from evangelizing in Millennium Park in downtown Chicago. Should access be granted? Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune joins the Bill and Wendy show to give his take on the lawsuit. They also talk about the unpredictability of the tipping system in Chicago.

