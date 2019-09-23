× “Elton Jim” bears down on Bears and Cubs fans, and debates the SNL/Shane Gillis gaffe

In this 174th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano marvels and muses on the loyalty and “blind faith” of diehard sports fans — especially those who live and die by the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. And Jim makes some bold predictions for both teams. In the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, debate the controversial hiring and swift firing of Shane Gillis by “Saturday Night Live.”