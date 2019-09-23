× Dennis McKinnon talks about his new book and his friendship with the late Chet Coppock

Bill and Wendy sit down with Former Chicago Bears receiver and 1985 Super Bowl champion Dennis McKinnon to talk about his new book, “Chicago Bear #85 Silky D Bares All.” McKinnon describes his writing process with the help of the late Chet Coppock, his friendship with Walter Payton, he shares his thoughts on Colin Kaepernick, and he previews the Bears Monday Night Football matchup against the Washington Redskins.

“Chicago Bear #85 Silky D Bares All” is available now online, including autographed copies at BearlyActive.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.