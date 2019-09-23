× Chicago hip hop artist Towkio talks new music and addresses sexual assault allegations leveled against him

Chicago hip hop artist Towkio joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about his new song, “Billi,” how his sound has evolved and how he has evolved as an artist, his attraction to EDM and why dance is important to the music he produces, his previous work now being available on streaming platforms, the sexual assault allegations that were leveled against him earlier this year and what he’s learned from the experience. We also debut a brand new song called “Water To It” and Towkio performs his song, “Heaven Only Knows” live in-studio.

[audio http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3681390/3681390_2019-09-23-220330.64kmono.mp3

