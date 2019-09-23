× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.23.19: Happy Fall

Steve Bertrand is back! Steve talks about his recent trip to Ireland. Then, Svengoolie talks about his surprising team up with DC Comics. Former Chicago Bears Wide Reciever Dennis McKinnon joins the show to discuss his new book, “Chicago Bear #85 Silky D Bares All.” Steve Dale has some great surprising foods your pets might like. And Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune tells us what’s on his mind.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.