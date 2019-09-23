Become a Superfan at a Bears pop-up bar paying tribute to the classic SNL sketch

Posted 6:00 AM, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:01AM, September 23, 2019

Swerski's - A Chicago Pop-Up Bar For Superfans (Courtesy O'Toole's Pub Group)

“Da-Bears.” “Daaa-Bears!” We’ve all heard those words, and probably said them a few times too, from the classic series of Saturday Night Live sketches known as “Bill Swerski’s Superfans.” Now, you can become a superfan at Timothy O’Tooles Bar in River North. They’ve got a pop-up bar that that recreates the look along with a menu featuring food inspired by the sketches. They hope to keep the pop-up open through the football season and, if it is successful, there may follow-ups for other sports. For more information, visit: https://www.timothyotooles.com/chicago.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story:

Google Map for coordinates 41.893159 by -87.620536.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.