× Become a Superfan at a Bears pop-up bar paying tribute to the classic SNL sketch

“Da-Bears.” “Daaa-Bears!” We’ve all heard those words, and probably said them a few times too, from the classic series of Saturday Night Live sketches known as “Bill Swerski’s Superfans.” Now, you can become a superfan at Timothy O’Tooles Bar in River North. They’ve got a pop-up bar that that recreates the look along with a menu featuring food inspired by the sketches. They hope to keep the pop-up open through the football season and, if it is successful, there may follow-ups for other sports. For more information, visit: https://www.timothyotooles.com/chicago.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story: