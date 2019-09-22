× White Sox Weekly 09/22/19: A look down in the minor leagues.

On this weeks edition of White Sox Weekly, Mark Carman has several guests from the minor leagues. First is Justin Jirschele, who at 30 years old is the youngest manager in professional baseball for the White Sox Class-A affiliate in Kannapolis. Jirschele talks about the club in Class-A and how his impressions of some of the White Sox’s top prospects. Jonathan Stiever joins the show as well, to discuss how he has adjusted to minor league ball, and which one of his teammates impressed him the most this year. Finally wrapping up the trio of minor league guests is Blake Rutherford. Blake discusses playing in the Arizona Fall League and what he plans on doing this offseason.