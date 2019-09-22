× WGN Radio Theatre #423: Have Gun-Will Travel, Gunsmoke & Luke Slaughter of Tombstone

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for September 21, 2019. First, classic episode of the night will be:“Have Gun-Will Travel: French Leave.” Starring: John Dehner; (01-17-60) . Our second episode of the night will be: “Gunsmoke: Billy The Kid.” Starring: William Conrad; (04-26-52) . For our final episode of the night we have: “Luke Slaughter of Tombstone: Drive To Fort Huachuca.” Starring: Sam Buffington; (05-18-58).

