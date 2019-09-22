This is History: Bears Play First Game at Wrigley Field, Cubs Clinch Pennant in 1938, Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show Debut, White Sox Last Game at Comiskey, Pope John Paul II Visits Chicago, O.J. Trial Verdict

PHOTO: Chicago Bears schedule from 1937.

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk history, including the creation of the Weather Bureau, the Chicago Staleys become the Chicago Bears and play their first game at Wrigley Field, ‘Meet the Press’ debuts, the first televised Presidential address, in 1956 White Sox Jim Derrington (16) is youngest to start a game… made his debut with the team, Johnny Carson hosts his first Tonight Show, the Dow falls in 2008.

