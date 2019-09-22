× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 9/22/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson welcomes Brad Cole, Executive Director of the Illinois Municipal League, into the studio to discuss municipal pension funding problems. Brad discusses the benefits of consolidation; issues surrounding legalized recreational marijuana; and more.

Next, Rick is joined by Elliot Richardson, Co-founder and President of the Small Business Advocacy Council, on the benefits of having a graduated-rate income tax. Elliot emphasizes the crucial role small businesses play in various aspects, especially economically; the need for better representation of small businesses in Springfield; and much more.

Then, Rick speaks with Democratic State Sen. Andy Manar, about the upcoming veto session as he and many others are looking for action to cap out of pocket costs for insulin. Andy touches on the need for a Bill in order to make insulin more accessible and affordable for people living with Diabetes as insurance companies continue to raise prices; the ways in which various entities have too much power when it comes to healthcare and medication pricing; and his thoughts on other issues that will be addressed during the veto session.