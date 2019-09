× Should vaping products be taken off the market?

President Donald Trump recently said he wanted to ban the sale of flavored vaping products to encourage young people to give up the potential dangers of e-cigarettes. The Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said The Food and Drug Administration will soon take guidance on how to take vaping products off the market. Dr. Joel Nitzkin, public health physician joins the Matt Bubala Show live to discuss the controversy behind this topic.