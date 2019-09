× Matt Bubala Full Show 9-21-19

The crew is back for another fun Saturday morning. Mick Akers joins the show live from Las Vegas to discuss Area 51. We talk about a car crash at the Woodfield Mall, President Trump and high school football teams. At 2:30am, we chat with a doctor that fills us in on the issues of vaping products. At 4 a.m., Casey Clark joins us in studio to discuss what it’s like being a business owner.