× Karen Conti | Full Show 9/22/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

The show starts of with Mark Dabrovsky, attorney and founder of DeBofsky, Sherman & Casciari, talking about dealing with insurance companies. Then, Dr. Sharon Stoll PhD and Victoria Jackson PhD join Karen to discuss the pros and cons of California’s recent Fair Pay to Play Act that would allow the state’s college athletes to be paid for the use of their image, name and likeness.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.