Chicago Cubs organist Gary Pressy plays before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Chicago. Today's game marks Pressy's 2,600th consecutive game as Cubs organist. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Gary Pressy Teases His Final Tune at Wrigley Field
Chicago Cubs organist Gary Pressy plays before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Chicago. Today's game marks Pressy's 2,600th consecutive game as Cubs organist. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Cubs’ organist Gary Pressy joins Dean live from the Wrigley Field organ booth to play the Beatles and talk about his time with the Cubs. Then Pressy teases, what could be, his final tune and game at Wrigley.