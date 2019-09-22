Judith Garcia, 19, fills a syringe as she prepares to give herself an injection of insulin at her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Commerce, Calif., Sunday, April 29, 2012. A major study, released Sunday, tested several ways to manage blood sugar in teens newly diagnosed with diabetes and found that nearly half of them failed within a few years and 1 in 5 suffered serious complications. Garcia still struggles to manage her diabetes with metformin and insulin years after taking part in the study at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Democratic State Sen. Andy Manar and others are looking to put a cap on insulin costs
Rick Pearson speaks with Democratic State Sen. Andy Manar, about the upcoming veto session as he and many others are looking for action to cap out of pocket costs for insulin. Andy touches on the need for a bill in order to make insulin more accessible and affordable for people living with Diabetes as insurance companies continue to raise prices; the ways in which various entities have too much power when it comes to healthcare and medication pricing; and his thoughts on other issues that will be addressed during the veto session.