Democratic State Sen. Andy Manar and others are looking to put a cap on insulin costs

Rick Pearson speaks with Democratic State Sen. Andy Manar, about the upcoming veto session as he and many others are looking for action to cap out of pocket costs for insulin. Andy touches on the need for a bill in order to make insulin more accessible and affordable for people living with Diabetes as insurance companies continue to raise prices; the ways in which various entities have too much power when it comes to healthcare and medication pricing; and his thoughts on other issues that will be addressed during the veto session.