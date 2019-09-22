× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | September 22nd, 2019 | Far Flung Forecast, Gary Pressy Plays the Organ, Kris Vire Talks Theater, Emmy Preview

First, Dean remembers the Cubs on WGN-TV as they aired the final game on WGN-TV, Saturday. (0:00) Then, Dave Schwan delivers his weekly Far Flung Forecast. This week he goes across the pond to Highbury, England for a connection to the Fab Four’s fab fifth. (8:56) Next, Cubs’ organist Gary Pressy joins Dean live from the Wrigley Field organ booth to play the Beatles and talk about his time with the Cubs. Then Pressy teases, what could be, his final tune and game at Wrigley. (16:39) Following that, theater writer and editor, Kris Vire, talks about why he’s excited for Tiny Beautiful Things, obsessed with Into the Woods, and why everyone is talking about Oslo. Vire also talks about why he thinks the play The King’s Speech doesn’t hold up to the movie version. Subscribe to Vire’s newsletter, Storefront Rebellion, for exclusive theater news and reviews. (32:10) Finally, Dean previews tonight’s 71st Primetime Emmy Awards and updates the weekend box office. The Emmy air tonight at 7 PM CDT. (47:21). That and so much more on this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!