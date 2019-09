× Area 51: Reporter discusses UFO and alien hunters

This weekend, alien hunters are trekking to rural Nevada for Area 51 festivals and the potential UFO’s hiding on the premise. However, locals don’t want visitors….and neither does the military. This event went vial on social media last month and attracted millions of potential guests. Mick Akers has been covering updates for the Review Journal. He joins the Matt Bubala Show live to discuss what makes this festival so special.