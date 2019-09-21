× Quest for Gold – Episode 9: Mattie Sasser, an Olympic weightlifter who came from the remote Marshall Islands to Grayslake

In this week’s Quest for Gold:

Snow at the Summer Olympics?

USA Diving is loading up the moving trucks.

Women’s volleyball continues to roll

And WGN’s Ryan Burrow talks with Mattie Sasser, a Marshallese Olympic weightlifter hoping to qualify for the Tokyo games for Team USA. She’s been training in Grayslake. Her incredible journey started on a remote island running track. Years later she ended up in the Northern Suburbs of Chicago with gold medal aspirations.

The 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo begin July 24, 2020

WGN’s Ryan Burrow hosts “Quest For Gold,” a weekly update on preparations for the Summer Games.

Over the next year he’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other news makers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. He’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and reinvestigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games.