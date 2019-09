× OTL #675: The state if IL unions, Expectations for student success, ProjectArt Chicago

Mike Stephen discusses the state of unions in Illinois, explores how low-income students often face low expectations, and learns about the exciting work of ProjectArt Chicago. Plus, we track down Producer Collin at Midway Airport for the OTL Wrap Party! This week’s local music is brought to us by Good Enough.

