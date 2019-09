× Local entrepreneur talks starting a business and how he made it one of the fastest growing companies

What does it take to be a successful business owner? Casey Clark joins The Matt Bubala Show in studio to discuss his journey in creating Cultivate Advisors. he mission of Cultivate Advisors is to partner with committed entrepreneurs in propelling their business beyond expectations. Tune in as Clark gives tips on what it takes to become a business owner and an upcoming event this week.