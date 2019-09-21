× Jon Hansen Full Show 9.20.19 | Blockbuster Blake Stubbs, “Finish The Headline” and “What’s Up With Space?!”

Tonight on WGN’s Nightside Jon Hansen gets behind the mic for a full night of fun including Blockbuster Blake Stubbs taking a look at today’s hit movies and the best Chicago movies. Then, we take a look at “What’s Up With Space” with Space.com’s Mike Wall. He shares the latest news of what’s been happening in the universe and our prospects to go back to the moon. And finally, we close out the show as usual with a look at what we all learned today with “Today I Learned”. WGN Newsman Roger Badasch, Jon Hansen and Michael Heidemann go through topics and stories that peaked their interest that day.