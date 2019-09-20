× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/20/19: Prescription Drug Drone Delivery, Brand Health Report & Weed Rules/Regulations

Ilyce Glink, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the top companies to work for in Chicago to preparing the city for marijuana rules/regulations when January 1st roles around.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Andrea Hanis, Markets Editor at Chicago Tribune, recapped the business news of the week starting with Walgreens looking into prescription drug delivery with drones, Amazon investing in an electric fleet of delivery vehicles with Illinois based Rivian and more

Segment 2: (At 7:06) Mehul Patel, CEO of Hired.com, shared the results of their annual Brand Health Report detailing the most desirable companies to work for in the city of Chicago.

Segment 2: (At 12:38) Agnes Horvat, Assistant Professor at Northwestern University, shared the results of a recent study on the music industry (going back 40 years) and detailing that women are still very underrepresented in the industry.

Segment 3: (At 21:28) Joe Cahill, Business Columnist at Crain’s Chicago Business, looked ahead to the new year as the city prepares for marijuana legalization and explained the Mayor’s stance on whether businesses should be able to sell the recreational drug downtown or not.