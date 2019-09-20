Video: Weekend Warning – “Ein Prosit” Edition

Posted 4:06 PM, September 20, 2019, by

Oktoberfest season continues, as does the season for various fall festivals and events. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, no matter what your plans may be, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive around the Chicago area.

 

ALL WEEKEND (9/20-9/22)

Oktoberfest in Glendale Heights.

  • - Mon-Thurs 5-10
  • - Fri: 5-12
  • - Sat: 12-12
  • - Sun: 12-10
  • - Camera Park
  • - The festival will feature authentic German food prepared by renowned Chef
  • Wolfgang of the acclaimed ​Schnitzel Platz Restaurant​. We will also offer authentic Oktoberfest Bier imported directly from the ​Hofbräu Brewery​ in Munich, as well as beer from the oldest Brewery in the world, Weihenstephan Hefe Weiss Bier. Our friendly Dirndl-dressed servers will be there to provide you service with a smile, just like in München. To finish off your meal there will be an assortment of wonderful Austrian and German pastries available.
  • - Experience live entertainment daily including strolling German “Oompah” entertainers in one of the most authentic festival tents. There will be a pumpkin patch, a plant sale and many more activities the whole family will enjoy. To round out the Glendale Heights Oktoberfest experience, there will be vendors with German products, souvenirs, hats, steins, and much much more.
  • - http://www.glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com/

Art in Andersonville

Art Exposition

  • The International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art (expo Chicago)
  • Museum-quality curated art and design by 135 exhibitors at Navy Pier
  • Fri: 11-7  Sat: 11-7  Sun 11-6
  • Ticket prices vary
  • https://www.expochicago.com/

Japanese Festival in Lincoln Park

  • Experience authentic Japanese festival food, beverages, and cultural performances
  • Chicago Japanese Matsuri in the plaza of NewCity on N. Halsted
  • Fri:  3-8  Sat:  11-8  Sun:  11-5
  • https://www.chicagomatsuri.com/

Craft Expo

  • Shop from 140 artisans exhibiting one-of-a-kind museum quality artwork at American Craft Exposition at Chicago Botanic Garden.
  • Ticket prices vary
  • Fri/Sat 10-6 Sun 10-5
  • http://americancraftexpo.org/the-show/

Oktoberfest in Palatine

  • Fri: 5-12  Sat: 12-12  Sun: 12-6
  • Bands, beer, food, family day, activities

 

Related Story
Download the Traffix Chicago app

Cubs host the Cardinals

 

FRIDAY

Jonas Brothers at the United Center

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

“Oaktoberfest”

  • Oak Park Oktoberfest
  • Fri: 4-10 Sat 12-10
  • Live music, craft beer, wine, local restaurant food, and a kids’ root beer gadred (sat 12-5)
  • Free to enter
  • Bring Cash
  • https://oaktoberfest.net/

Norwood Park Fall Fest

  • Fri: 5-10  Sat: 12-10
  • a weekend of delicious food, live entertainment, fun activities, and local business shopping.
  • Fall Fest’s live entertainment consists of rock, country and blues music from all eras and many musical genres.  This year’s headliner is none other than Wedding Banned & Lounge Puppets!
  • Northwest Highway closed between Raven & Sayre
  • In addition to the great music found at Fall Fest, the event has many other attractions.  Food trucks from the Chicagoland area and quality beer are staples. There are at least 35 merchandise booths offering both local goods and services, and a children’s area with inflatable bounce houses and slides, performances, an Facepainting, live entertainment, games, and activities.
  • This is a family oriented fest by day and music festival by night, that transforms the historic neighborhood of Norwood Park into a fall-themed haven for food, drinks, music, and fun for all ages.
  • https://www.npfallfest.org/events

Berwyn Oktoberfest

  • Stanley closed between Home and Oak Park
  • Fri: 6-11  Sat: 12-11
  • Berwyn’s Depot District
  • The event's mid-September kick-off coincides with the original Munich Oktoberfest, which starts on September 21 this year. The event boasts live music, an international food court, carnival and amusement rides, family entertainment pavilion, and crafters and vendors. And let's not forget the Beer Garden, which will feature special Oktoberfest seasonal selections among others!
  • The event takes place throughout Berwyn's Depot District at the intersection of Windsor Ave & Grove Ave just off the Metra BNSF lines Berwyn station. Free admission. Family friendly.
  • If devouring a variety of ethnic foods and washing it down with a healthy serving of beer while prosting friends and neighbors sounds good, then Oktoberfest is your answer to the end of summer blues!
  • https://www.berwyn.net/events/details/berwyn-s-oktoberfest-presented-by-loyola-medicine-and-macneal-hospital-8895

 

SATURDAY

Free Museum Day

YAS Fest (Youth Arts Showcase)

The Chicago Pancakes and Booze Art Show

Shark Tank the Musical

Falls Arts and Crafts Adventure

Lisle Ale Fest

Out of the Darkness Walk

Oktoberfest in Arlington Heights

Blackhawks host Bruins

  • Preseason 7:30 at United Center

Northwestern FB hosts Michigan State.

  • 11am

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Lakeview Taco Fest

Englewood Jazz Festival

Northshore Affordable Art Sale

Naperville Art Fair

Harvest Pow Wow

  • Naperville
  • Experience Native American culture through dance, drumming, art, and storytelling. There’s also archery, birds of prey, food booths, crafts for sale, and a kids’ corner at Naper Settlement.
  • Sat: 11-10   Sun: 11-5
  • https://www.midwestsoarring.org/eventinfo.html

SUNDAY

Chicago Artisan Market

  • Shop from 100 independent vendors of food, fashion, art, and home goods
  • Morgan Manufacturing
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.