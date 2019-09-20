Video: Weekend Warning – “Ein Prosit” Edition

Oktoberfest season continues, as does the season for various fall festivals and events. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, no matter what your plans may be, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive around the Chicago area.

ALL WEEKEND (9/20-9/22)

Oktoberfest in Glendale Heights.

- Mon-Thurs 5-10

- Fri: 5-12

- Sat: 12-12

- Sun: 12-10

- Camera Park

- The festival will feature authentic German food prepared by renowned Chef

Wolfgang of the acclaimed ​Schnitzel Platz Restaurant​. We will also offer authentic Oktoberfest Bier imported directly from the ​Hofbräu Brewery​ in Munich, as well as beer from the oldest Brewery in the world, Weihenstephan Hefe Weiss Bier. Our friendly Dirndl-dressed servers will be there to provide you service with a smile, just like in München. To finish off your meal there will be an assortment of wonderful Austrian and German pastries available.

- Experience live entertainment daily including strolling German “Oompah” entertainers in one of the most authentic festival tents. There will be a pumpkin patch, a plant sale and many more activities the whole family will enjoy. To round out the Glendale Heights Oktoberfest experience, there will be vendors with German products, souvenirs, hats, steins, and much much more.

- http://www.glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com/

Art in Andersonville

Self-guided art walk

Fri: Evening receptions in galleries and shops on Clark Street during Night of 100 parties.

Sat/Sun: Andersonville Arts Fest with 100 artists on Clark Street 10-6

Donation

Closes Clark between Winona and Argyle

https://amdurproductions.com/event/andersonville-art-festival-2019/

Art Exposition

The International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art (expo Chicago)

Museum-quality curated art and design by 135 exhibitors at Navy Pier

Fri: 11-7 Sat: 11-7 Sun 11-6

Ticket prices vary

https://www.expochicago.com/

Japanese Festival in Lincoln Park

Experience authentic Japanese festival food, beverages, and cultural performances

Chicago Japanese Matsuri in the plaza of NewCity on N. Halsted

Fri: 3-8 Sat: 11-8 Sun: 11-5

https://www.chicagomatsuri.com/

Craft Expo

Shop from 140 artisans exhibiting one-of-a-kind museum quality artwork at American Craft Exposition at Chicago Botanic Garden.

Ticket prices vary

Fri/Sat 10-6 Sun 10-5

http://americancraftexpo.org/the-show/

Oktoberfest in Palatine

Fri: 5-12 Sat: 12-12 Sun: 12-6

Bands, beer, food, family day, activities

Cubs host the Cardinals

FRIDAY

Jonas Brothers at the United Center

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

“Oaktoberfest”

Oak Park Oktoberfest

Fri: 4-10 Sat 12-10

Live music, craft beer, wine, local restaurant food, and a kids’ root beer gadred (sat 12-5)

Free to enter

Bring Cash

https://oaktoberfest.net/

Norwood Park Fall Fest

Fri: 5-10 Sat: 12-10

a weekend of delicious food, live entertainment, fun activities, and local business shopping.

Fall Fest’s live entertainment consists of rock, country and blues music from all eras and many musical genres. This year’s headliner is none other than Wedding Banned & Lounge Puppets!

Northwest Highway closed between Raven & Sayre

In addition to the great music found at Fall Fest, the event has many other attractions. Food trucks from the Chicagoland area and quality beer are staples. There are at least 35 merchandise booths offering both local goods and services, and a children’s area with inflatable bounce houses and slides, performances, an Facepainting, live entertainment, games, and activities.

This is a family oriented fest by day and music festival by night, that transforms the historic neighborhood of Norwood Park into a fall-themed haven for food, drinks, music, and fun for all ages.

https://www.npfallfest.org/events

Berwyn Oktoberfest

Stanley closed between Home and Oak Park

Fri: 6-11 Sat: 12-11

Berwyn’s Depot District

The event's mid-September kick-off coincides with the original Munich Oktoberfest, which starts on September 21 this year. The event boasts live music, an international food court, carnival and amusement rides, family entertainment pavilion, and crafters and vendors. And let's not forget the Beer Garden, which will feature special Oktoberfest seasonal selections among others!

The event takes place throughout Berwyn's Depot District at the intersection of Windsor Ave & Grove Ave just off the Metra BNSF lines Berwyn station. Free admission. Family friendly.



If devouring a variety of ethnic foods and washing it down with a healthy serving of beer while prosting friends and neighbors sounds good, then Oktoberfest is your answer to the end of summer blues!

https://www.berwyn.net/events/details/berwyn-s-oktoberfest-presented-by-loyola-medicine-and-macneal-hospital-8895

SATURDAY

Free Museum Day

Get a free ticket that allows two people to visit one of the many museums participating

Statewide

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/search/?q=&around_zip=60611

YAS Fest (Youth Arts Showcase)

Dance performances, live and DJ music, theater shows, and visual art at Millennium Park.

Free

11-6

https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/yocy0.html

The Chicago Pancakes and Booze Art Show

A traveling exhibition by 100 artists, with free pancakes, DJ music, live body painting, and a bar at Reggie’s chicago

Pay cash at door or buy a line-jumper ticket online.

8pm-2am

https://www.facebook.com/events/2588934694458325

Shark Tank the Musical

8:30pm

Based on the ABC TV show, the musical has five investors singing songs about making deals, performing scripts, and improvising at the Annoyance Theatre & Bar.

Ticket prices vary

https://annoyancetheatre.thundertix.com/events/153379

Falls Arts and Crafts Adventure

Friendly juried show at Hodges Park in Park Ridge.

Free

9-5

https://www.americansocietyofartists.info/29th-annual-fall-arts-crafts-adventure

Lisle Ale Fest

4-8

Has 80 American craft beers, live music, and local food.

No pets

Prairiewalk pond/Downtown Lisle

http://www.lislealefest.com/

Out of the Darkness Walk

Registration 9am

Walk 11-1

For suicide prevention

Montrose Harbor

https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=6117

Oktoberfest in Arlington Heights

St. Peter Lutheran Church and School

3-11

Beer, brats, games, live music

Admission is free

https://www.oktoberfestah.com/



Blackhawks host Bruins

Preseason 7:30 at United Center

Northwestern FB hosts Michigan State.

11am

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Lakeview Taco Fest

Try tacos from a dozen restaurants and vote for the best. There’s beer, live music, kids’ area, and you can watch Mexican wrestlers

Southport Ave closed from Addison to Roscoe.

Donation $10

11-10

https://www.chicagoevents.com/events/lakeviewtacofest/

Englewood Jazz Festival

Features a dozen performances over two days in Hamilton Park

Free

12-6

https://englewoodjazzfest.org/

Northshore Affordable Art Sale

Features juried artists, live music, art projects for kids, and food outdoors at Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie

Free

10-5

https://amdurproductions.com/event/affordable-art-sale-2019/

Naperville Art Fair

Riverwalk Fine Art Fair is a juried fair with 140 artists at a scenic park in downtown Naperville.

Free

10-5

http://www.napervilleartleague.com/riverwalk-fine-art-fair.html

Harvest Pow Wow

Naperville

Experience Native American culture through dance, drumming, art, and storytelling. There’s also archery, birds of prey, food booths, crafts for sale, and a kids’ corner at Naper Settlement.

Sat: 11-10 Sun: 11-5

https://www.midwestsoarring.org/eventinfo.html

SUNDAY

Chicago Artisan Market

Shop from 100 independent vendors of food, fashion, art, and home goods

Morgan Manufacturing