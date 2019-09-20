Vic’s Picks 9.20.19 | “Exile on Main St.” and “What’s Going On?”

Posted 6:44 AM, September 20, 2019

Vic Vaughn listens to the greatest albums of all time

WGN’s Vic Vaughn is tackling classic albums each week from Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Albums of All Time.

This week, Vic shares his thoughts on two classic double albums: The Rolling Stones’ Exile on Main St. and Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On?

