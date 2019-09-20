× The Opening Bell 9/20/19: Low Interest Rates and Preparing for Retirement

The Federal Reserve was driving the market again this week, and question remains, “have we seen interest rates bottom out?” Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsivew Asset Management) recapped the meeting and focused on the little details that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at as the economy chugs along. In the second half of the program, Paul answered some listener questions like how to adjust one’s investment strategy with retirement on the horizon, the benefits of a reverse mortgage, and more.