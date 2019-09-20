× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.20.19: Religion and Millennium Park, Art on theMart, Fun Things To Do This Weekend, Bright Side of Life

John Williams hears from Gabe Emerson, one of the students suing the city for their freedom of speech rights after they were asked to leave Millennium Park for talking about Christianity. Then, MASS Project Manager for the Gun Violence Memorial Project Jha D. Williams talks about the exhibit and lecture she will be giving at Chicago Architecture Center tomorrow. She also explains how you can participate. Art on theMart Executive Director Cynthia Noble joins John to describe the Fall Launch Week event, which will be prefaced by an Art on theMart preview tomorrow night with new artists. Finally, John, Elif and Lauren give you “Fun Things To Do This Weekend” and Bright Side of Life.