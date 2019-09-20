× Roe Conn Full Show (09/19/19): Michael Steele reacts to Justin Trudeau’s blackface scandal, Richard Roeper reviews Ad Astra, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, September 19th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley talks about why the Lake County State’s Attorney dropped murder charges against five teens involved in a burglary; Former chairman of the RNC & MSNBC analyst Michael Steele reacts to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s apology for wearing blackface; Chicago Suntimes federal courts reporter Jon Seidel breaks down allegations of a massive, high-end brothel being run out of Chicago; WGN’s Bears Insider Adam Hoge gets ready for Bears/Redskins; The Top Five@5 features a remarkable Walmart duet; And Richard Roeper reviews Downton Abbey & Ad Astra.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3680489/3680489_2019-09-20-010529.64kmono.mp3

