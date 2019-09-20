× Randy Vinyard on talking to children about suicide: “You can never start too early”

Suicide. It’s tough topic to talk about, but learning the facts and signs can really save a life. Randy Vinyard from the Jake Vinyard Foundation joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss how to talk to your kids about suicide and the Out of the Darkness Walk happening at Montrose Harbor this Saturday.

Out of the Darkness Walk

Walk Date: Saturday, September 21st 2019

Walk Location: Montrose Harbor – Chicago, IL

Check-in/Registration Time: 9:00 am

Walk Begins: 11:00 am. Walk Ends: 1:00 pm.

The Jake Vinyard Foundation is honored to sponsor the Out of Darkness Walk. If you would like to support us and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, please go to afsp.donordrive.com and in the search box type: #JVStrong.

For more information visit: www.afsp.chicagowalk.org.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.