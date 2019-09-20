× Ken Smith Full Show 9.19.19 | Comedian Rebecca Corry, Best TV Shows of the 1970s and The Chicago Pizza Summit Is Back!

Tonight on WGN’s Nightside Ken Smith takes the reigns as we talk to comedian Rebecca Corry about her upcoming show supporting the saftey of Pit-Bulls. Then, it’s back! Time to bib up and bite into your favorite slice with the team from The Chicago Pizza Summit: Anthony Spina (founder of the Chicago Pizza Summit), Kyle Samsara (Soothsayer Hot Sauce) and Kendall Bruns, US Pizza Museum. The guys chat about their favorites and what this years pizza summit is set to create as it takes on Chicago’s favorite food. And finally, we welcome on Access TV’s Katie Daryl to take a look at the best TV Game Shows from the 1970s! Ken even shares his own personal list as they discuss what made this era of TV game shows so great!