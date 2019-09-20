× Hoge and Jahns: Week 3 Bears-Redskins, NFL Preview

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns have all the need-to-know info as the Bears look to put together a winning streak when they play the Redskins in the Nation’s capital on Monday Night. The guys give their oppinions on where they think quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s confidence level is. They give the latest on the injury report and talk about who needs to step up on the offensive side of the ball. After sharing their final score projections, they make bold predictions and then pick college and pro games against the spread. Listen below!

