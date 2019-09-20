Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez (74) celebrates his grand slam with Yolmer Sanchez (5) during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Highlights: White Sox 10 – Tigers 1 – 9/20/19
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers – September 20, 2019