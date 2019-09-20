× Find Out Why Walmart Is One of The Top Searched Trends For The Week of September 20

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr breakdown this week’s Top 5 Searched Google Trends & viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs

You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google

Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

Top YouTube Video of the Week: Accent Expert Breaks Down 17 Actors Playing Real People