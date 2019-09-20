× Bill and Wendy Full Show 9.20.19: Friday Madness

Randy Vinyard from the Jake Vinyard Foundation joins us to talk about suicide awareness and the Out of the Darkness Walk. Alexander Zalben from Decider.com has the latest in TV news. A new sexy ‘Mister Rogers’ Halloween costume is going viral. And what’s happening at the Area 51 raid today? A whole lotta fun.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.