× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 9.20.19: Sha-wing

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about ‘Silicon Valley’ star Thomas Middleditch and his swinger lifestyle. They also discuss the history behind Oktoberfest, Shane Gillis first comedy gig since his ‘SNL’ firing, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.