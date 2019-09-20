× Alexander Zalben on the firing of Shane Gillis: “They had enough time and wiggle room to let Shane go so quickly”

The weekend is here, so what’s on TV? Bill and Wendy speak with managing editor of Decider.com Alexander Zalben. They talk about comedian Shane Gillis being hired and then fired from the cast of Saturday Night Live, this year’s Emmy Awards, which will be host-less, Netflix’s Between Two Ferns: The Movie, and much more.

