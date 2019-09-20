This photo released by NBC shows Shane Gillis who was to join the cast of "Saturday Night Live," premiering its 45th season on Sept. 28. "Saturday Night Live" rescinded its invitation to Gillis who posted a video last year in which he used a racial slur for Chinese people and derided Asians trying to learn English. (Phil Provencio/NBC via AP)
Alexander Zalben on the firing of Shane Gillis: “They had enough time and wiggle room to let Shane go so quickly”
The weekend is here, so what’s on TV? Bill and Wendy speak with managing editor of Decider.com Alexander Zalben. They talk about comedian Shane Gillis being hired and then fired from the cast of Saturday Night Live, this year’s Emmy Awards, which will be host-less, Netflix’s Between Two Ferns: The Movie, and much more.
