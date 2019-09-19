× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/19/19: NBC’s New Streaming Service, US/China Relations & The Future Of The Energy Industry

Jon Hansen, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the space experiment results making their way into the real world down here on Earth to the energy industry slowly making the shift to greener energy.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Ian Sherr, Editor-at-Large at CNET, covered the latest headlines in the tech world including Amazon rolling out more storage lockers for package delivery, NBC entering the video streaming war and much more

Segment 2: (At 13:53) Pin Ni, Acting Chairman of The China General Chamber of Commerce in Chicago, recapped a trade and collaboration event held earlier this week and explained how resolving the business conflicts that develop between the two contried boil down to a major factor – creating better communication.

Segment 3: (At 22:15) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, explained the big subject on the podcast today about how the energy industry is slowly making the shift to a greener method, but the industry needs to be nimble.