How does Chicago stack up when it comes to contemporary art?

Three powerhouses in the arts world are in-studio tonight! Stephanie Cristello, Artistic Director of EXPO CHICAGO, Julie Rodrigues Widholm, Director and Chief Curator of DePaul Art Museum and Hendrik Folkerts, Dittmer Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at Art Institute of Chicago, join Justin to talk about the leading international art fair, EXPO CHICAGO. Stephanie, Julie and Hendrik chat about what is different about this year’s art fair, the overarching theme of EXPO CHICAGO, how they keep up with the evolving contemporary art world, why the art fair is important to the Chicago contemporary art scene, the ambitious programming of EXPO CHICAGO, the growth of Chicago’s contemporary art scene, why the affordability of Chicago helps emerging artists thrive, the challenge of keeping EXPO CHICAGO both challenging and approachable, the importance of the layout to an exhibition and the positive way that EXPO CHICAGO is viewed by art lovers around the world.

