uh-PARENT-ly | The vaping epidemic: what to look for, why it’s dangerous and how to get help

A federal study released by the Centers for Disease Control shows 27.5 percent of high school students have used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days. Now the CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and state and local health departments are investigating a multistate outbreak of lung disease associated with e-cigarette use. uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Anne Johnsos and Tracy Weiner talk to Dr. MeiLan K. Han, professor of internal medicine in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Michigan Health System and spokesperson for the American Lung Association, about the dangers of vaping and how parents can educate their kids.

For more information about talking to your kids, go to The Vape Talk.