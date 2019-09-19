TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | SNL Controversy, Fall TV and Previewing the Emmys

Posted 5:00 AM, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:01AM, September 19, 2019

This image released by Amazon shows characters Alma, voiced by Rosa Salazar, left, and Jacob, voiced by Bob Odenkirk in a scene from the animated series "Undone." (Amazon via AP)

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This time, Dan covers the recent hiring controversy on Saturday Night Livereviews Unbelievable on Netflix and Undone on Amazon Prime and previews the 2019 Emmy Awards coming up this Sunday.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

