Tom Skilling On The Rising Levels Of Lake Michigan: We'll See Some Of The Things We Saw in The Mid-80's

WGN TV’s Chief Meteorologist, Tom Skilling, joins the Steve Cochran Show to comment on the rising level of Lake Michigan and what it means for residents, commuters, and the pedestrians that run, walk and bike along Lake Shore Drive. Tom talks about the records that have been broken, or are about to be broken, and the potential reasons behind the rising water levels. The crew also takes some time to talk about the WGN Morning News 25th anniversary primetime special.