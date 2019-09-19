× The Top Five@5 (09/19/19): Iran’s Foreign Minister promises “an all out war” if President Trump strikes, Dennis Rodman says Kim Jong-un will be in the U.S. soon, Mitch Trubisky says he’s ready for the Redskins, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, September 19th, 2019:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif promised in a CNN interview that if President Trump launches a military strike against the region, it would result in “an all out war.” NBA great Charles Barkley says that the democratic party takes the African American vote for granted. Dennis Rodman predicts that North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-un will visit the United States in the coming months. The classic television series “ER” celebrates its 25th anniversary. Mitch Trubisky says he has great confidence that he will be ready to face the Washington Redskins on Monday night, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3680484/3680484_2019-09-20-000324.64kmono.mp3

