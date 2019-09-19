× The Opening Bell 9/19/19: The Apple Picking Season Could Be Short This Year

The Brexit deadline is coming up in October, and there is likely no way of avoiding the decision to create a deal with the European Union or cut themselves off entirely. Steve Grzanich dove into the reality of the situation with David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank) on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation sorting through the impact either decision would have on investors in the U.S. and the rest of the world. (At 20:16) Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz (Food Reporter at Chicago Tribune) looked ahead to one of the most popular fall activities in the Midwest – apple picking. She shared her reporting on the extreme weather earlier in the year impacting the apple crop for consumers to pick but she reminded listeners to check with the orchard before visiting.