The Mincing Rascals 09.19.19: Aldermanic privilege, Eric Zorn's column, "Dancing with the Stars," city clout

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune, Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute and Heather Cherone of the Daily Line. The Rascals start off the round table by discussing a zoning conundrum after Mayor Lightfoot’s removal of aldermanic privilege. They move on to debate Eric’s column this week, which questioned the role of religion in a Bears win Sunday and provoked scores of his readers. Then, the group talks about a prominent TV show that might be in use for the reparation of one well-known “liar.” Finally, the Rascals question the latest issues associated with the city’s clout.