× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.19.19: Whitney Houston hologram tour, Michael Abels of “Get Out,” fat-shaming

John Williams starts this Thursday installment with a discussion about a group of Wheaton College Evangelists who are suing the city for their Freedom of Speech. Listeners weigh in. Then, Base Entertainment CEO and Chairman Brian Becker describes the magic behind producing a hologram tour, like the Whitney Houston tour set to launch next year. He also addresses the push-back towards the plan. “Get Out” Score Composer Michael Abels sits in with John to discuss the thought process that accompanies writing what he calls “Gospel horror.” He will conduct the movie-concert Saturday at the Auditorium Theatre. Finally, Portrait Health Nutritionist Nancy Lambert responds to James Corden’s own thoughts on Bill Mahr’s commentary on fat shaming.