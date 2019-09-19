× The Floating Museum explores the relationships between art, community, architecture, and public institutions

Floating Museum co-directors Faheem Majeed and Andrew Schachman joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about the Cultural Transit Assembly, the latest public art initiative from Chicago’s Floating Museum collective. Faheem and Andrew talk about what the Floating Museum is, where the idea for the Floating Museum comes from, the city of Chicago’s investment to public art, the authenticity of a pop-up exhibition, the direct connection between art and public spaces and why they chose the Green Line for this particular transit project.

