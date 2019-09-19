The Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/19/19): Recruiting Kristen McQueary for the Chicago Way Diner, how will get hurt before Illinois bankruptcy is an option, and more…

Kristen McQueary, John Kass and Jeff Carlin (JCarlin/WGN)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 212(06/19/19):This week, John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune’s Kristen McQueary to discuss why cities like Peoria and other small municipalities will have to feel the crush of Illinois’ mountain of financial debt before any meaningful reform will take place and the politics of the Illinois Supreme Court electing Anne Burke chief justice. Plus, a story of young Kasso doing what is right, something the NY Times needs to do.

