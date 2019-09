× Suicide Prevention Walk This Saturday

The Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk takes place this Saturday at Montrose Beach. Sean Connolly, a board member for Out of the Darkness, lost a family member to suicide. He joined the Steve Cochran Show in studio to talk about this weekend’s walk and the ways people can help both locally and nationally. Towards the end of the interview, a listener calls in with a story of her own.