Steve Cochran Full Show 09.19.19 | A Visit from Mark DeCarlo!

On this episode, the show starts off with the Top 6 at 6, Nick Digilio previews this weeks new movies, and Chuck Todd from NBC’s Meet the Press recaps the latest news in politics. “President Trump” calls in to share his thoughts on the oil fields in Saudi Arabia, Brett Kavanaugh and much more..Plus, Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein join Steve and Ji in studio. Your MVPP is Caitlin McCallister, Executive Director of Catapult, Dean Richards shares the latest news in entertainment, and Mark DeCarlo is in town and hangs out in studio! Later Sean Connolly, founding CEO of Helix and board member of AFSP Illinois Board of Directors joins in studio to raise awareness on suicide prevention. Out of the Darkness is taking place this Saturday at 9am. The show ends with Tom Skilling’s insight on the rising waters on Lake Michigan.

Listen to the podcast here: