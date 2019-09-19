Starry is the New Internet Service Provider on the Block and They’re Making It Easier (and Cheaper) For You to Get Connected

Chet Kanojia’s entrepreneurial ventures often have a theme of pushing back against the “big guy” — and for good reason. As a kid growing up in Bhopal, India, he was profoundly affected by the Union Carbide plant disaster, which exposed more than 600,000 people to harmful gasses and resulted in 15,000 deaths. It is the world’s worst industrial disaster and Chet was around 12 or 13 when it happened. He says witnessing how corporate mismanagement resulted in major tragedy left him distrustful of big business. That perspective informs the kind of innovations Chet has introduced to the marketplace. His previous company Aereo was an attempt at creating an open platform for television to give viewers more control over their TV content.