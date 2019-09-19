× “Some People” (Every) Body is an art exhibit that examines the maintenance of, and barriers to, health and healthcare

Curator Kimberly J. Soenen joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the “Some People” (Every) Body exhibition where 70+ artists have come together to explore health and healthcare. Kimberly talks about where the idea for this group exhibition comes from, why she chooses to take on the health care topic through art, what she asks from the artists and physicians that are part of the exhibit, how social media has inspired the exhibition, the diversity of the ensemble of artists that are contributing to this exhibit, the basic human need for healthcare and what we can expect to see during the exhibit.

